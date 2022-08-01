

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



PerkinElmer (PKI) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $179.21 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $245.93 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PerkinElmer reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.23 billion.



Outlook:



Looking ahead, for the third quarter, the research firm projects an adjusted income per share of $1.40 to $1.45. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post its adjusted earnings per share at $1.34 per share.



For the quarter, the Group expects its revenues to be in the range of $1.02 billion -$1.03 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenues of $1.01 billion.



For 2022, the PerkinElmer now anticipates its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $7.80 - $7.90, higher than its previous guidance of $7.15 to 7.45. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post its adjusted income per share at $7.33 per share.



For the 12-month period, the Group now projects revenues of $4.60 billion to $4.64 billion against its previous outlook of $4.56 billion to $4.63 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenues of $4.58 billion.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $179.21 Mln. vs. $245.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $2.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.02 -Revenue (Q2): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.02 - $1.03 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 - $7.90 Full year revenue guidance: $4.60 - $4.64 Bln







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERKINELMER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de