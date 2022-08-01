

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN), a metals company, said that it has appointed current Deputy Chief Financial Officer Stefano Gaggini as CFO and Senior Vice President, with effect from September 1.



On the same day, the current finance chief Richard Peach will assume the role of the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, with expanded scope and responsibility.



Gaggini, has served in his current position in the company since 2018, and has been the firm's Principal Accounting Officer since 2013.



Peach, had served as Schnitzer's CFO since 2007. Prior to joining the steel firm, Peach was CFO at PacifiCorp, an energy utility company.







