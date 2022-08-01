

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $280M, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $876M, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $380 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.7% to $1.64 billion from $2.30 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $280M. vs. $876M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.64 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year.



