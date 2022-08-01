

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $95.2 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $112.2 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.33 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $95.2 Mln. vs. $112.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.70 -Revenue (Q2): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 - $2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $5.2 - $5.4 Bln



