

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.42 billion, or $7.93 per share. This compares with $0.31 billion, or $1.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 billion or $7.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.9% to $2.77 billion from $1.68 billion last year.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



