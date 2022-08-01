

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Monday, SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.



For the full year 2022, the company now expects AFFO of $11.87 to $12.24 per share and revenues of $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion last year.



Previously, the company expected AFFO of $11.72 to $12.09 per share and revenues of $2.49 billion to $2.53 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $4.55 per share on revenues of $2.51 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



