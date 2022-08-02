

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported that its net profit attributable to the group for the first half of 2022 dropped to 147 million euros from 408 million euros in the previous year.



The latest period result included net non-current charges of 44 million euros, comprising mainly costs relating to the planned Equans acquisition and the proposed TF1-M6 merger.



The prior year result included a 219 million euros contribution from Alstom, essentially related to share sales as well as net non-current income of 80 million euros, mainly related to the sale of data centers by Bouygues Telecom.



Current operating profit increased by 21 million euros year-over-year to 492 million euros.



Sales for the period were 18.5 billion euros, up 6%, or up 3% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates. Sales growth was mainly contributed by Colas.



The Group confirmed its outlook for 2022.



In 2022, the Group expects a further increase in sales and current operating profit compared to 2021.



After the endorsement of Colas' greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in 2021, the other business segments are now looking for the SBTi3 to endorse their own decarbonization targets.



Bouygues Telecom replaced its 2022 sales from services growth target of around 5% with a sales billed to customers growth target of above 5%.



Bouygues Telecom revises its target upwards and now expects EBITDA after Leases growth of over 8%. Previously, Bouygues Telecom was expecting an EBITDA after Leases growth target of around 7%.



