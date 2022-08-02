

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE(FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK), a healthcare firm, on Tuesday posted a decline in earnings for the second quarter, amidst worsened labor shortages and related wage inflation at Fresenius Medical Care in the U.S. as well as elevated material and logistic costs.



For the second quarter, the German healthcare firm reported Group net income of 383 million euros or 0.68 euro per share, compared with 471 million euros or 0.84 euro per share, reported for the same period a year ago.



The Group's income before special items for the quarter was at 450 million euros or 0.80 euro per share, less than 475 million euros or 0.85 euro per share, on year-on-year basis.



Fresenius generated EBIT of 845 million euros, versus 1.02 billion euros of previous year quarter.



The company's EBITDA for the period stood at 1.528 billion euros, versus previous year's 1.662 billion, year-over-year basis Fresenius registered a rise in sales at 10.018 billion, from 9.246 billion euros of 2021.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, at constant currency, the company now anticipates Group sales to grow in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range against its previous projection of mid-single digit percentage range.



For the full year, it also expects its earnings to decline in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range, versus its earlier projection for an increase in a low-single-digit percentage range.







