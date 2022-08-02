

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BNZL), a specialist international distribution company, on Tuesday announced agreements it has entered into, to acquire four businesses. The company has announced six acquisitions year-to-date, with a total committed acquisition spend of more than 220 million pounds.



On 1 August, the group completed the acquisition of Containit, a distributor of warehouse storage solutions to the resources and defence sectors in Australia, that had generated a revenue of AUD 17 million (approx. 9 million pounds) in 2021.



In July, Bunzl entered into an agreement to acquire Corsul Group, a Brazil-based distributor of personal protective equipment, which generated revenue of BRL 260 million (approx. 35 million pounds) in 2021. Completion of the acquisition is however subject to competition authority clearance.



In the same month, Bunzl also completed the acquisition of AFL Groep, a distributor of logistics and warehouse related supplies to customers in the Benelux. In 2021, AFL had generated revenue of EUR 19 million (approx. 16 million pounds).



Bunzl's acquisition of U.K.-based London Catering & Hygiene Solutions, a distributor of catering supplies and cleaning and hygiene products, which generated 5 million pounds of revenue in the 12 months to May 2022, was also completed in the month of July.



The company also announced the completion of acquisition of Hygi.de, an online distributor of cleaning and hygiene products in Germany.



Shares of Bunzl closed Monday's trading at 3070 pence, down 1 pence or 0.03 percent from the previous close.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BUNZL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de