

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported first-half adjusted operating profit of 163 million pounds compared to 164 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 51.6 pence compared to 46.2 pence.



Profit before tax declined to 136.6 million pounds from 145.7 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 49.2 pence compared to 41.0 pence.



First half revenue increased to 2.53 billion pounds from 2.30 billion pounds, last year. Like-for-like revenue growth was 7.9%, for the first half period.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 12.5 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 11 November 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 October 2022.



