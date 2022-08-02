

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a retailer of sports and fashion brands, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Régis Schultz as new Chief Executive Officer.



Régis Schultz is expected to join the firm in September, by the time Kath Smith will undertake a full handover of her duties.



Kath will then resume her former role as Senior Independent Director on the Board as currently she has been serving on an interim basis following the departure of previous CEO Peter Cowgill.



Régis was with Al-Futtaim Group, the Dubai-based conglomerate, where he has been President of Retail since 2019.



Prior to joining Al-Futtaim, he was CEO of Monoprix, France's leading city-centre food and fashion retailer that is part of Groupe Casino. In addition, Régis has more than a decade's experience acting as Chief Executive of major retail businesses.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JD SPORTS FASHION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de