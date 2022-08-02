

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RIT Capital Partners PLC (RCP.L), a British investment trust, Tuesday reported loss before tax of 382.9 million pounds in the first six months of the year compared with profit of 696.1 million pounds a year ago.



Loss for the period was 382.9 million pounds or 245.6p per share compared with 693.4 million pounds or 441.7p per share profit last year.



Income and gains was a loss of 348.6 million pounds for the first half compared with 728.8 million pounds income year ago.



Investment income declined to 5.2 million pounds from 6.2 million pounds in the previous year.



Net Asset Value (NAV) per share fell to 2,530 pence as at 30 June 2022 from 2,794p per share as on 31 December, 2021.







