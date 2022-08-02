

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Geotechnical specialist contractor Keller Group PLC (KLR.L) Tuesday reported statutory profit before tax of 32.7 million pounds in the first half of the year, higher than 29.2 million pounds in the same period a year ago, helped by growth in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax was 44.6 million pounds compared with 35.2 million pounds in the previous year.



Profit for the period increased to 24.6 million pounds or 33.5p per share from 20.6 million pounds or 28.2p per share last year.



Underlying profit rose to 34.1 million pounds or 46.5p per share from 26 million pounds or 35.6p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the period increased to 1.337 billion pounds form 984.1 million pounds last year due to growth in all three divisions.



Further, the company's Board has announced a 5% increase in the interim dividend to 13.2p per share, payable on September 9 to shareholders on the register as on August 19.



Looking forward, Michael Speakman, Chief Executive Officer commented, 'Our record first half profit and the Group's record and growing £1.6bn order book provides us with confidence for the second half and for delivering on our expectations for the full year.'







