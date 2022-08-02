

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session on concerns about global oil demand.



Amid lingering concerns about supply shortages, traders also awaited the outcome of OPEC+ meeting this week for directional cues.



Brent crude futures for October delivery fell 0.6 percent to $99.41 a barrel as concerns over demand destruction outweighed supply constraint fears. WTI crude futures for September settlement were down half a percent at $93.47.



Global recession fears, returning oil supply from Libya and the resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe helped ease supply restraints.



Several countries reported weak manufacturing data on Monday, adding to concerns about the outlook for energy demand.



The OPEC+ group is meeting on Wednesday to discuss future supply. Despite pressure from the United States to increase output, the meeting is not likely to see a surprise outcome in terms of a production hike.







