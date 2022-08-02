

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $228 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $265 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $2.36 billion from $2.02 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $228 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $2.36 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUNTSMAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de