

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.67 billion, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $2.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 billion or $3.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $14.25 billion from $12.89 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



