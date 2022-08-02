

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):



Earnings: -$199.2 million in Q2 vs. -$30.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.52 in Q2 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.5 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.14 per share Revenue: $851.7 million in Q2 vs. $943.5 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.55 - $3.75 Bln



