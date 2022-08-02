

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $113.9M, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $108.1 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $148.7 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.418 billion from $1.328 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $113.9M. vs. $108.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q2): $1.418 Bln vs. $1.328 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $5.85bln to $6.05bln



