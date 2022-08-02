

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $112M, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $113M, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $120M or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.364B from $1.351B last year.



Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.70



