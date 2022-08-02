

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH), a maker of discrete semiconductors and passive components, Tuesday reported net earnings of $112.39 million, or $0.78 per share for the second quarter, higher than $93.19 million or $0.64 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, earnings of $0.82 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues for the quarter increased to $863.51 million from $819.12 million last year. The consensus estimate stands at $853.78 million.



Looking forward, the company expects third- quarter revenues to be in the range of $860 million to $900 million. Analysts expect revenue of $867.37 million for the quarter.







