

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance range for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted operating earnings in a range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.48 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de