

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $738 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $775 M, or $2.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $4.01 billion from $3.68 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 to $9.40



