

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):



Earnings: $1.24 billion in Q2 vs. -$439 million in the same period last year. EPS: $8.27 in Q2 vs. -$4.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $729 million or $4.87 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $3.81 per share Revenue: $3.52 billion in Q2 vs. $693 million in the same period last year.



