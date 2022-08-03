

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corporation International (SCI) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $132.7 million or $0.82 per share, down from $157.7 million or $0.92 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $135.1 million or $0.84 per share, down from $157.4 million or $0.92 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose to $990.9 million from $987.5 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.82 per share on revenues of $947.95 million for the quarter.



Looking forward to full year 2022, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings of $3.30 to $3.70 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $3.52 per share.







