

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $382 million or $1.37 per share, down from $552 million or $1.92 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $530 million or $1.90 per share, compared to $593 million or $2.06 per share last year.



Total revenues for the quarter were $2.63 billion compared to $3.85 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.61 per share on revenues of $3.41 billion for the quarter.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de