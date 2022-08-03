Ti180 Provides Industry Leading Power and Performance Points in a 180K Logic Element FPGA

Efinix, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, today announced the launch of its Titanium Ti180 FPGA. This 180K logic element device delivers unprecedented performance in a cost effective, low-power footprint. Featuring 2.5G MIPI interfaces, the Ti180 is designed to address the growing need for higher resolution, and higher bit depth sensors designed to maximize accuracy in AI and ML applications. Higher MIPI data rates enable sensor aggregation unlocking a cost effective and flexible solution for applications in automotive and virtual reality markets.

"The Ti180 delivers three times the logic density of previous members of the Titanium family while maintaining a tiny 10 mm X 10 mm footprint," said Sammy Cheung, Efinix co-founder, CEO, and president. "Leveraging our radical Quantum Compute fabric, the Ti180 delivers 15X the energy efficiency of previous generations of Efinix FPGAs delivering unheard-of performance for space and energy constrained embedded compute applications."

The Ti180 features a hardened LPDDR4 interface for ultimate bandwidth to external memory. A Linux capable quad-core RISC-V processor makes the Ti180 an ideal platform for high-performance embedded compute applications where high-speed access to large amounts of local storage is paramount. A low power version of the Ti180 is also available without the LPDDR4 interface for applications where power consumption is the primary constraint. The Ti180 enables highly hardware accelerated AI and ML applications speeding time to success with zero NRE for the volatile and evolving AI market.

"We are seeing tremendous adoption of our strategy of Quantum Acceleration in which hardware FPGA fabric is used to massively accelerate algorithms running in our Sapphire RISC-V engine," said Mark Oliver, Efinix VP of Marketing. "The Ti180 takes this design methodology to the next level delivering Linux capable, quad-core performance with ample space for dynamic and highly configurable hardware accelerators and custom instructions."

The Ti180 is fabricated on the TSMC 16 nm process and leverages the cost-effective energy efficiency of that process to deliver this groundbreaking extension to the Titanium line.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Efinix to enable its Ti180 benefiting from the superior performance and power consumption advantage of our industry-leading 16 nm process," said Lucas Tsai, director of market development and emerging business management, TSMC North America. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Efinix to unleash more silicon innovations for next generation FPGA technology, especially in AI and ML applications."

About Efinix

Efinix, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream.

