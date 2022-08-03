Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HN5C ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6 Ticker-Symbol: DWNI 
Xetra
03.08.22
09:11 Uhr
24,790 Euro
+0,590
+2,44 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
DAX International Mid 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,64024,70009:27
24,63024,69009:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE24,790+2,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.