

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish container logistics company A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that its second-quarter profit to A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' share climbed to $8.59 billion or $464 per share from $3.71 billion or $193 per share in the same quarter last year.



Revenue increased to $21.7 billion from last year's $14.2 billion, with increases in Ocean of $6.3 billion, in Logistics & Services of $1.3 billion and in Terminals of $155 million. The increase in Ocean was driven by higher freight rates, partly offset by lower volumes.



Looking for the full year 2022, Maersk anticipates an underlying EBITDA of around $37 billion, an underlying EBIT of around $31 billion and a free cash flow above $24 billion.



The company said it has decided to increase the current share buyback program by $500 million annually from $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion for the years 2022-2025.



