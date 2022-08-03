

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H-E-B is recalling certain Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to undeclared wheat, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves half gallon Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream with UPC Number 4122048399 and Best by date of 06 Jan 23.



The product was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Texas. All affected product has been removed from store shelves.



The recall was initiated after H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, which contains wheat as an ingredient, was identified in some cartons labeled as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream.



Wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, there have been no reported illnesses related to the recalled product to date. Anyone who wants to return the items can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Conagra Brands, Inc. recently recalled around 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared egg, a known allergen.



In late July, Freeport, Maine -based Wilbur's of Maine Chocolate Confections recalled certain milk chocolate covered blueberries as it may contain undeclared chocolate covered almonds, an allergen.



