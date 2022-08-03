

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.41 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 69.9% to $16.06 billion from $9.45 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.41 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $16.06 Bln vs. $9.45 Bln last year.



