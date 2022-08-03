

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $627.82 million, or $8.18 per share. This compares with $232.10 million, or $3.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 180.9% to $1.24 billion from $441.37 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $627.82 Mln. vs. $232.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.18 vs. $3.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.13 -Revenue (Q2): $1.24 Bln vs. $441.37 Mln last year.



