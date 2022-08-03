

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting Q2 results, NiSource Inc. (NI), on Wednesday, reaffirmed its 2022 non-GAAP net operating earnings guidance of $1.42 - $1.48 per share. Fourteen Wall Street analysts estimate earnings of $1.45 per share for the year 2022.



NiSource also continues to expect non-GAAP net operating earnings per share to grow by 7 to 9 percent, from 2021's full year results of $1.37 through 2024, on a compound annual growth rate basis, including near-term annual growth of 5 to 7 percent through 2023.



