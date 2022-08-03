

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commercial real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Wednesday reported net income of $193.9 million or $3.90 per share in the second quarter, lower than 200 million or $3.82 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $222.4 million or $4.48 per share



Revenue for the quarter increased to $5.278 billion from $4.495 billion last year, helped by growth in fee revenue.







