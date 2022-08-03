

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $164.31 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $215.70 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $1.06 billion from $1.00 billion last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $164.31 Mln. vs. $215.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.32 -Revenue (Q2): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.10



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

