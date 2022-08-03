

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Co.'s (ABBV) Allergan Aesthetics Wednesday announced FDA approval for its Juvederm Volux XC for improvement of jawline in adults, with moderate to a severe loss of jawline definition.



Juvederm helps in cohesivity and lift capacity to create an improved jawline that appears more defined in real life.



The company noted that in the pivotal clinical study Juvederm was found to effectively improve jawline definition at six months. Participants reported satisfaction using with the appearance of their lower face and jawline through 12 months.







