

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) on Wednesday reported that net income attributable to the company for the third quarter surged to $406.96 million or $1.92 per share from $292.12 million or $1.40 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $2.62 per share, compared to $2.16 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenue for the quarter increased 12.5 percent to $60.06 billion from $53.41 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.56 per share on revenues of $59.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



