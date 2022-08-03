

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$71.39 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$41.00 million, or -$0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$76.60 million or -$0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $35.47 million from $30.61 million last year.



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$71.39 Mln. vs. -$41.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.32 vs. -$0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $35.47 Mln vs. $30.61 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $138 - $145 Mln



