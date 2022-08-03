

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):



Earnings: -$0.89 million in Q2 vs. $1.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.84 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.56 per share Revenue: $310.45 million in Q2 vs. $294.83 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.45



