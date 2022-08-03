

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $21.56 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $4.84 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.2% to $276.71 million from $212.46 million last year.



Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $21.56 Mln. vs. $4.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $276.71 Mln vs. $212.46 Mln last year.



