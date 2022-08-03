

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):



Earnings: -$1.04 billion in Q2 vs. $1.60 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.81 in Q2 vs. $5.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$209 million or -$0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$1.27 per share Revenue: $12.22 billion in Q2 vs. $12.65 billion in the same period last year.



