

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $128.55 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $102.41 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.8% to $816.43 million from $605.55 million last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $128.55 Mln. vs. $102.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q3): $816.43 Mln vs. $605.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $5.60



