

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stoneridge Inc. (SRI):



Earnings: -$7.34 million in Q2 vs. $19.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.27 in Q2 vs. $0.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.9 million or -$0.29 per share for the period.



Revenue: $220.94 million in Q2 vs. $191.33 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.25) to (-$0.15) Full year revenue guidance: $855 to $875 Mln



