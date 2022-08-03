Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909846 ISIN: US86183P1021 Ticker-Symbol: 2GX 
Frankfurt
03.08.22
15:55 Uhr
18,900 Euro
+1,100
+6,18 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STONERIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STONERIDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,10019,60003.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STONERIDGE
STONERIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STONERIDGE INC18,900+6,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.