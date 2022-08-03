

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corporation (MCK) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $768 million or $5.26 per share, compared to $486 million or $3.07 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was $5.83, up from $5.56 last year.



Revenues for the first quarter rose 7% to $67.2 million from $62.7 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $5.28 per share and revenues of $65.14 billion for the quarter.



'McKesson had a solid start to fiscal 2023. Our results this quarter demonstrate the strength of our streamlined portfolio and successful execution as a diversified healthcare services company,' said Brian Tyler, chief executive officer. 'Our talented associates continue to deliver exceptional performance, and we remain confident that our strategy positions McKesson for long-term growth and value creation.



Looking forward, the company lifted its adjusted earnings per share outlook to $23.95 to $24.65, from $22.90 to $23.60. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $23.35 per share.



