

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $103 million or $0.13 per share, compared to net income of $3.4 billion or $3.83 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion or $2.00 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion or $2.37 per share in the second quarter of 2021.



The company's revenue for the quarter dropped to $15.56 billion from $18.52 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.45 per share and revenues of $16.11 billion for the quarter.







