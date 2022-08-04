

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$8.71 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$5.40 million, or -$0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$6.80 million or -$0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $22.68 million from $25.42 million last year.



American Superconductor Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$8.71 Mln. vs. -$5.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.32 vs. -$0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.24 -Revenue (Q1): $22.68 Mln vs. $25.42 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $23 - $27 Mln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de