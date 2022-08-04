

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The ING Group (ING), a Dutch banking and financial services provider, on Thursday posted a decline in earnings for the second quarter, amidst a rise in operating expenses.



In addition, the lender has declared an interim dividend over the first-half of 0.17 euro per share, to be paid on August 15.



For the second-quarter, the Amsterdam-headquartered firm posted a pre-tax result of 1.74 billion euros, compared with 2.06 billion euros of previous year period.



Net result was at 1.17 billion euros, less than 1.45 billion euros of previous year quarter.



Total income stood at 4.68 billion euros, higher than 4.51 billion euros, on year-on-year basis.



Operating expenses moved up to 2.73 billion euros, from 2.54 billion euros a year ago.



The Dutch company posted a net interest income of 3.46 billion euros, versus 3.34 billion euros during the corresponding period of 2021.



Net fee and commission income also rose to 888 million euros, from 855 million euros, recorded for the second quarter of previous fiscal.







