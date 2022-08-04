

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK), a Swiss telecom service provider, on Thursday posted a decline in earnings for the first-half, reflecting a decreased revenues. For the full-year, the company has reaffirmed its net revenue and EBITDA outlook.



For the six-month period to June, the Bern-headquartered firm posted a net income of CHF 785 million or CHE 15.13 per share, compared with CHE 1.04 billion or CHF 20.17 per share a year ago.



Operating income (EBIT) was at CHF 999 million, less than CHF 1.08 billion of previous year first-half.



EBITDA after lease expense moved down to CHF 2.04 billion, from CHF 2.16 billion reported for the same period of 2021.



Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at CHF 2.19 billion as against CHF 2.31 billion, on year-on-year basis.



Swisscom registered net revenues of CHF 5.49 billion, compared with CHF 5.58 billion recorded a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the telecom firm still expects to post EBITDA of around CHF 4.4 billion on net revenues of CHF 11.1 billion to CHF 11.2 billion.



For the full-year, the company continues to project capital expenditure of around CHF 2.3 billion.



Swisscom also intends to pay an unchanged dividend of CHF 22 per share for the fiscal 2022.







