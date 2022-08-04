

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunications service provider 1&1 AG (DRI.DE) on Thursday reported revenue of 1.952 billion euros for the first half, 1.1% up from 1.931 billion in the previous year.



The company said its customer contracts increased 2.9% year-over-year to 15.55 million.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA increased by 9.6% to 368.2 million euros from 336.1 million euros, excluding one-time items, a year ago.



Earnings per share for the first six-month period increased 10.8% to 1.13 euros from 1.02 euros, excluding one-time items, last year.



Looking forward, 1&1 confirmed its full-year outlook. The company expects service revenues to increase to about 3.2 billion euros, compared with 3.1 billion euros reported last year. Further, operating EBITDA, excluding one-time items, is expected at the previous year's level of 671.9 million euros.







