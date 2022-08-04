

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB), on Thursday, reported first-half revenue of 7,548 million euros, up 3.1% from the prior year's 7,014 million euros, largely led by favorable price realization.



First-half net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 249 million euros compared to the previous year's 463 million euros.



Net income before special items amounted to 265 million euros versus 437 million euros reported last year. Earnings per common non-voting share were 0.38 euros versus 0.70 euros earned a year ago.



The company's EBIT before special items totaled 458 million euros versus 702 million euros last year, representing an EBIT margin before special items of 6.1%.



Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 rose by 4.4 percent at constant currency to 3,790 million euros from 3,454 million euros generated a year ago.



'The second quarter was a particularly challenging one. Once again, the Schaeffler Group has proven that it can successfully cope with difficult environmental and market situations. We have continued to consistently implement our transformation during the second quarter,' said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.







