

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - KUKA AG ((KUKAY), an automation company that provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide on Thursday declared a sharp jump in earnings, amidst strong sales growth driven by record high orders.



Earnings for the period was 40 million euros or 0.89 euro per share as compared to 26.9 million euros or 0.38 euro per share in the first half of the previous fiscal.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 15.6 percent to 110 million euros as compared to 95.2 million euros in the prior period.



Sales revenues increased 13.5 percent to 1.7 billion euros as compared to 1.5 billion euros in the first half of the preceding financial year.



Orders received grew 34.8 percent in the half year to touch 2.5 billion as compared to 1.9 billion in the corresponding period of the previous half year, reaching a historic high level in first half-year amidst orders in China that nearly doubled.



Shares of Kuka closed Wednesday's trading at $86.93, up $3.56 or 4.27 percent from the previous close.







